Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $93.44 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

