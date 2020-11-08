Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 129.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 93,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 52,542 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $406,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $70.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

