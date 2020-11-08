Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,855,991,000 after buying an additional 345,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after buying an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,536,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,856,000 after buying an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,162,000 after buying an additional 170,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP stock opened at $388.42 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

