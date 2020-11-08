Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

