Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,098 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $299,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $1,162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.1% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $122.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.10.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

