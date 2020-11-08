Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,356 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS QUAL opened at $108.42 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.