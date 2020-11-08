Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 4,130 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $78.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $892,177.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,017,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,578 shares of company stock valued at $35,633,666 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

