Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 509 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $1,202,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 200.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 119,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,999,000 after buying an additional 79,495 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 6.8% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.60.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $406.24 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $409.11. The stock has a market cap of $170.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.4095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

