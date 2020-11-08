Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 5,107 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.27. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,423,916. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

