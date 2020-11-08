Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 630 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $170,472,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Linde by 4,136.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,741,000 after buying an additional 429,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Linde by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Linde by 9.8% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 371,462 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Linde by 122.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 656,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,195,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.56.

NYSE LIN opened at $250.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.09 and its 200 day moving average is $223.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $260.49. The stock has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

