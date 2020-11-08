Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 9,408 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 172,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 14.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,949,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,327,000 after purchasing an additional 986,327 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.6% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 177,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,339 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $37.53 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

