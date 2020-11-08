Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 391,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 19,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $163.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.78 and a 200 day moving average of $149.00. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $167.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

