Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,923,250,000 after acquiring an additional 69,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,623,370,000 after acquiring an additional 257,579 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,406,000 after acquiring an additional 818,777 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 884,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,118,000 after acquiring an additional 89,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total value of $2,039,132.90. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $4,186,924. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $794.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $777.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $734.50. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.68.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

