Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $225,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 20.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,924,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $535.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $495.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.42. The stock has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $537.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,095 shares of company stock worth $48,778,308. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.89.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

