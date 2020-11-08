Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,361 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,705,000 after acquiring an additional 325,275 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,068,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 75,796 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,673,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,905,000 after purchasing an additional 114,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,757,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,391,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.98.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.