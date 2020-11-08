Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 5,383 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.7% during the second quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,432,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,675 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $71,562,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 367.5% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,693 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.