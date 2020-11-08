Patientory Hits Market Capitalization of $507,482.55 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $507,482.55 and approximately $9,600.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Patientory has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00024600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00321718 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.85 or 0.03433963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00027553 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.