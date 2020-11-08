PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Now Covered by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) in a report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

PAVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded PAVmed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on PAVmed in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

PAVM opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $87.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.02. PAVmed has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAVM. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PAVmed by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

