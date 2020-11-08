PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Increased to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. DZ Bank currently has $210.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $202.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.43. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $215.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in PayPal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

