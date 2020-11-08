PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 1st

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE PCM opened at $9.89 on Friday. PCM Fund has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

