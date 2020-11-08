PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) & CNX Resources (NASDAQ:CNX) Head-To-Head Contrast

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources -83.40% 1.94% 1.05% PDC Energy -47.97% -2.57% -1.28%

This table compares CNX Resources and PDC Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.92 billion 1.02 -$80.73 million $0.26 33.62 PDC Energy $1.16 billion 0.97 -$56.67 million $0.83 13.52

PDC Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CNX Resources. PDC Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNX Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CNX Resources and PDC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 0 2 8 0 2.80 PDC Energy 0 1 14 1 3.00

CNX Resources presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 56.37%. PDC Energy has a consensus target price of $23.85, suggesting a potential upside of 112.53%. Given PDC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of CNX Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of PDC Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PDC Energy beats CNX Resources on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 519,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 608,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions from approximately 981,700 in Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. It also owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 308,000 net CBM acres, as well as 2,122,000 net CBM acres in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. The Midstream division owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company also offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions to third-parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it owned interests in approximately 2,649 productive gross wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

