Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Pearson alerts:

NYSE:PSO opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of -0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pearson by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.