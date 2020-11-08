PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

