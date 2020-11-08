Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) (LON:PET) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.41

Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) (LON:PET)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as low as $3.30. Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 130,585 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.41.

About Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14, 10% interest in the Frontier License 11/18, and 100% interest in the Licence Option 16/24, which are located in the Atlantic Porcupine Basin, Ireland.

