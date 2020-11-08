Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) (LON:PET) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.41

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) (LON:PET)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as low as $3.30. Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 130,585 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.41.

About Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14, 10% interest in the Frontier License 11/18, and 100% interest in the Licence Option 16/24, which are located in the Atlantic Porcupine Basin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit