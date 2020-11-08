Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 8.89%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. 16,560,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,649,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.81. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

