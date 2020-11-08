PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of PG&E worth $27,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PG&E by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PG&E by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 87,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

