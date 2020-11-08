Phantasma Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.68 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $113,466.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0650 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Bitbns and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,196.11 or 0.99707482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00031937 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003572 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001030 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00103889 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

