Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.12

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.17. Pharming Group shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 26,800 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHGUF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $726.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema in Europe, the United States, Israel, and South Korea.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.