Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.12

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.17. Pharming Group shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 26,800 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHGUF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $726.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Pharming Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema in Europe, the United States, Israel, and South Korea.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit