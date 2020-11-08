Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 28.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 452,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

