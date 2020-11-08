Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,669,000 after acquiring an additional 341,773 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,094,000 after acquiring an additional 83,026 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,365,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

