Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

