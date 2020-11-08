Piper Sandler Raises Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $9.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RWT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Redwood Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised Redwood Trust from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.90.

RWT stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The firm has a market cap of $937.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after buying an additional 1,730,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 119,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 870,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,423,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

