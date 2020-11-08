Piper Sandler Raises Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $9.00

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RWT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Redwood Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised Redwood Trust from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.90.

RWT stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The firm has a market cap of $937.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after buying an additional 1,730,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 119,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 870,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,423,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit