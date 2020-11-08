Piper Sandler Trims e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Target Price to $24.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $186,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,450.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 84,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $1,681,063.02. Insiders have sold a total of 222,920 shares of company stock worth $4,481,471 in the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after acquiring an additional 539,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $46,546,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 24.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,235,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,639,000 after buying an additional 439,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 28.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,823,000 after buying an additional 302,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

