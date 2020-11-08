Piper Sandler Trims Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Target Price to $204.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $208.00 to $204.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDGL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.64.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $123.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.80. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). On average, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $786,094.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.