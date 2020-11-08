Pitcairn Co. Boosts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 42.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Booking by 75.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,783.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,712.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,678.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $45.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,844.68.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

