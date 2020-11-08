Pitcairn Co. Buys 1,794 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 109.4% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.39.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $328.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.62. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

