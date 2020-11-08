Pitcairn Co. Buys 1,836 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,216 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBY opened at $123.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day moving average is $95.95. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

