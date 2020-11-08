Pitcairn Co. Buys 562 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $138.38 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

