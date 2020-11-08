Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $231.67 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.58.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.