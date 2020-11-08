Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $733.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $778.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $705.07 and a 200 day moving average of $636.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

