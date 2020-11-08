Pitcairn Co. Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

