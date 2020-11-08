Pitcairn Co. Decreases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,458 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 520,985 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $65,024,000 after acquiring an additional 36,202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 6,003 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.59.

Shares of NXPI opened at $146.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $147.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In related news, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.