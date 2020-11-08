Pitcairn Co. Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $112,871,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in FedEx by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after buying an additional 409,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FedEx by 882.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,380,000 after buying an additional 303,520 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $279.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.48 and a 200-day moving average of $186.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $293.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,716 shares of company stock worth $29,380,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

