Pitcairn Co. Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $161.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $167.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $383,694.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,084,422 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

