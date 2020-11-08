Pitcairn Co. Has $3.91 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $248,296,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,530 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after acquiring an additional 688,659 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.10.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $238.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $239.86.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.