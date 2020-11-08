Pitcairn Co. Increases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 899.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,720 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 84.14%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

