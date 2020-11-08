Pitcairn Co. Increases Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Square by 176.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Square by 320.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SQ opened at $198.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.48 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.57. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $201.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Square from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.83.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,202,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $29,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at $41,858,216.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

