Pitcairn Co. Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,787,000 after acquiring an additional 338,470 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 184.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $78.03 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $5,418,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,487,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,578 shares of company stock valued at $35,633,666. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

