Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cummins by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock opened at $229.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $233.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.10.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.