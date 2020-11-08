Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.55. The company has a market cap of $132.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

